India's Reliance unveils fibre broadband service

MUMBAI, July 5 (Reuters) - Indian oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries unveiled a new fibre broadband system across 1,100 cities on Thursday, stepping up its push on internet services.

The company’s telecom arm, Jio, has 215 million customers and is on track to cover 99 percent of the country, Reliance Chairman and India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani said, addresing the company’s annual general shareholders meeting.