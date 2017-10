NEW DELHI, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Reliance Industries telecoms upstart Jio will buy back Apple Inc’s latest iPhone models from its customers within a year for 70 percent of the retail price of the smartphone, the company announced on Friday.

Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani’s son Akash said the buyback offer would be available for customers of iPhone8. (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)