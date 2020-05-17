India's Reliance says General Atlantic to invest $870 mln in digital unit

NEW DELHI, May 17 (Reuters) - Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries said on Sunday equity firm General Atlantic will buy 1.34% of its digital unit for 65.98 billion rupees ($870.25 million).

With this investment, Jio Platforms, which houses Reliance’s digital businesses including telecoms unit Jio Infocomm, has raised a total of 671.94 billion rupees from investors including Facebook Inc, Silverlake and Vista Equity Partners in four weeks.