Company News
May 17, 2020 / 12:41 PM / Updated an hour ago

India's Reliance says General Atlantic to invest $870 mln in digital unit

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, May 17 (Reuters) - Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries said on Sunday equity firm General Atlantic will buy 1.34% of its digital unit for 65.98 billion rupees ($870.25 million).

With this investment, Jio Platforms, which houses Reliance’s digital businesses including telecoms unit Jio Infocomm, has raised a total of 671.94 billion rupees from investors including Facebook Inc, Silverlake and Vista Equity Partners in four weeks.

$1 = 75.8170 Indian rupees Reporting by Abhirup Roy and Sankalp Phartiyal; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below