UPDATE 1-Anil Ambani's Reliance says pledged-share sales drove group firms' stock plunge

* Reliance Capital, Infra, Power down 38.6-62.1 pct since Friday’s close

* RCom’s NCLT plan has no impact on companies in question (Adds share drop of Reliance Group entities, background on RCom)

Feb 8 (Reuters) - A disposal of pledged securities by financial firms caused steep declines over the last few days in the shares of some companies belonging to Indian conglomerate Reliance Group - controlled by tycoon Anil Ambani - the Reliance companies said on Friday.

A few non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) invoked pledged shares of Reliance Capital Ltd, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd and Reliance Power Ltd, and made open market sales of about 4 billion rupees ($56.23 million) during Feb. 4-7, triggering the sharp falls in their shares, the companies said in stock exchange filings here

In that period, shares of Reliance Power plunged 62.1 percent, while those of Reliance Infrastructure dropped 58.6 percent, and Reliance Capital fell 38.6 percent.

The companies said the disposals were made by L&T Finance Holdings Ltd and certain entities of Edelweiss Group. It was not clear who had pledged the shares.

Reliance Group called the move by the NBFCs “illegal and excessive”, and said the sale was done without attempts at “orderly market disposal”. Reliance Capital, Reliance Infrastructure and Reliance Power were “performing satisfactorily on all operating parameters”, the group added.

Edelweiss Group and L&T Finance did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests seeking comment.

Reliance Group also said that plans by Anil Ambani-controlled Reliance Communications Ltd (RCom) to resolve its debt through the National Company Law Tribunal had no adverse impact on the three companies in question.

RCom’s stock has dropped 55.2 percent since it announced its plan on Friday. ($1 = 71.1410 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Muralikumar Anantharaman)