Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries in New Delhi, June 15, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abid/File Photo

MUMBAI (Reuters) - U.S private equity firm Silver Lake co-investors will be investing additional 18.75 billion rupees into Reliance Retail Ventures, the retail arm of Reliance Industries, the firm said in a regulatory filing late on Wednesday.

Silver Lake, whose portfolio includes stakes in Airbnb and Twitter Inc, has previously invested in Reliance’s digital business.