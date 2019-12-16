India's Reliance Industries to divest Jio's tower assets for $3.5 bln

BENGALURU, Dec 16 (Reuters) - India’s Reliance Industries Ltd on Monday said its unit had inked binding agreements with Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP for an investment of 252.15 billion rupees($3.51 billion).

Reliance Industrial Investments and Holdings Ltd will sell its telecoms arm, Jio's tower assets to Brookfield and its partners, the company, controlled by Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani, said here