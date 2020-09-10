Company News
September 10, 2020 / 6:47 AM / a minute ago

UPDATE 1-Reliance offers Amazon $20 bln stake in retail arm -Bloomberg News

2 Min Read

(Adds details from BloombergQuint report, background)

BENGALURU, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Indian oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries is offering to sell a roughly $20 billion stake in its retail arm to Amazon.com Inc , BloombergQuint reported on Thursday, citing Bloomberg News.

The Bloomberg report here citing one unnamed person with knowledge of the matter, added that billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance is willing to sell an up to 40% stake in the retail business to Amazon, according to BloombergQuint.

Shares in Reliance were up 4% in midday trading in Mumbai. The company earlier on Thursday became the first listed Indian firm to cross $200 billion in market capitalisation.

Amazon has held talks about investing in Reliance Retail and expressed interest in negotiating potential deals, according to the report.

The news follows a $1 billion investment announced Wednesday by Silver Lake Partners in Reliance Retail, which runs more than 10,000 stores selling apparel, groceries and electronics across India.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Reliance did not immediately return an email seeking comment. (Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Anil D’Silva)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below