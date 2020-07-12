Integrated Telecommunications Services
July 12, 2020 / 3:08 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Qualcomm invests 7.3 bln rupees in Reliance digital unit

NEW DELHI, July 12 (Reuters) - India’s Reliance Industries on Sunday said Qualcomm Inc’s investment arm will buy a 0.15% stake in its digital unit Jio Platforms for 7.3 billion Indian rupees ($97.1 million).

The partnership will help Jio Platforms, the unit that houses Reliance’s telecoms venture Jio Infocomm, to “rollout advanced 5G infrastructure and services for Indian customers,” Reliance said in a statement.

$1 = 75.1900 Indian rupees Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne

