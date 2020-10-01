Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala to invest $853 million in Reliance Retail

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala Investment Company will invest 62.48 billion rupees ($852.84 million) in Reliance Industries retail arm, giving the unit a pre-money equity value of 4.29 trillion rupees, the Indian conglomerate said on Thursday.
Mubadala's investment will translate into a 1.40% equity stake in Reliance Retail on a fully diluted basis. (bit.ly/2SfbwsV)
Reporting by Philip George in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur
