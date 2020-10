Oct 3 (Reuters) - Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC will invest 55.12 billion rupees ($752.08 million) in Reliance Industries’ retail arm, the Indian conglomerate said on Saturday.

GIC’s investment will translate into a 1.22% equity stake in Reliance Retail on a fully diluted basis. ($1 = 73.2900 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)