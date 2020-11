FILE PHOTO: A woman walks past a poster of Reliance Industries installed outside the venue of the company's annual general meeting in Mumbai June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund will invest 95.55 billion rupees ($1.29 billion) for a 2.04% stake in Reliance Industries' RELI.NS retail arm, giving the unit a pre-money equity value of 4.59 trillion rupees, the Indian conglomerate said on Thursday.