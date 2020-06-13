CORRECTED-India's Reliance says TPG to invest $598 mln in digital unit

(Correct investment firm name to TPG)

NEW DELHI, June 13 (Reuters) - Indian oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries said on Saturday that global investment firm TPG will buy a 0.93% stake in its digital unit Jio Platforms for 45.46 billion rupees ($598 million).

With this investment, Reliance has raised 1024.32 billion rupees ($13.47 billion) from investors, including Facebook , since April 22, the company added in a statement.