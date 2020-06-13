CORRECTED-India's Reliance says TPG to invest $598 mln in digital unit

(Correct investment firm name to TPG)
NEW DELHI, June 13 (Reuters) - Indian oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries said on Saturday that global investment firm TPG will buy a 0.93% stake in its digital unit Jio Platforms for 45.46 billion rupees ($598 million).
With this investment, Reliance has raised 1024.32 billion rupees ($13.47 billion) from investors, including Facebook , since April 22, the company added in a statement.
$1 = 76.0285 Indian rupees Reporting by Devjyot Ghoshal; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne