Corrections News
June 13, 2020 / 3:37 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

CORRECTED-India's Reliance says TPG to invest $598 mln in digital unit

1 Min Read

(Correct investment firm name to TPG)

NEW DELHI, June 13 (Reuters) - Indian oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries said on Saturday that global investment firm TPG will buy a 0.93% stake in its digital unit Jio Platforms for 45.46 billion rupees ($598 million).

With this investment, Reliance has raised 1024.32 billion rupees ($13.47 billion) from investors, including Facebook , since April 22, the company added in a statement.

$1 = 76.0285 Indian rupees Reporting by Devjyot Ghoshal; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne

