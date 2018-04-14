FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Technology, Media and Telecommunications
April 14, 2018 / 4:38 AM / Updated an hour ago

Reliance's telecom unit Jio raises about $500 mln via Samurai loan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, April 14 (Reuters) - Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, the telecom unit of Reliance Industries Ltd, said it has raised 53.5 billion yen ($498.5 million) through a loan from Japanese banks.

The seven-year term loan is guaranteed by Jio’s parent company and will be used to fund capital expenditure, the company said in a statement on Friday.

Mizuho Bank Ltd, MUFG Bank Ltd and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp were the underwriters for the transaction. ($1 = 107.3300 yen) (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.