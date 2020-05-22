India's Reliance Industries says KKR to invest $1.5 bln in digital unit

NEW DELHI, May 22 (Reuters) - Indian oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries said on Friday U.S. private equity firm KKR will buy 2.32% of its digital unit Jio Platforms for 113.67 billion rupees ($1.50 billion).

Jio Platforms, which houses Reliance’s digital businesses, including its telecoms venture Jio Infocomm, has now won a total of 785.62 billion rupees from marquee investors including Facebook Inc, General Atlantic, Silverlake and Vista Equity Partners in just a month. ($1 = 75.6230 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)