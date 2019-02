Feb 21 (Reuters) - Reliance Capital Ltd said bit.ly/2GCzRVB on Thursday it had asked partner Nippon Life Insurance to buy its entire 42.88 percent stake in Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Ltd.

Japan’s Nippon Life Insurance already holds a 42.88 percent stake in Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management, the country’s first listed mutual fund company. (Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)