Reliance profit jumps as costs fall; revenue slides 21% on oil hit

The logo of Reliance Industries is pictured in a stall at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show at Gandhinagar, India, January 17, 2019. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Reliance Industries Ltd’s profit climbed 12.6% in the last three months of 2020 as its expenses fell, even as the Indian conglomerate recorded a sharp drop in revenue at its dominant oil-to-chemicals business.

Reliance said on Friday its consolidated profit rose to 131.01 billion rupees ($1.79 billion) in the quarter ended Dec. 31 from 116.40 billion rupees a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 110.09 billion rupees, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Reliance, which operates the world’s largest refining complex, said revenue from the oil-to-chemicals division fell nearly 30% in the quarter from a year earlier. The business houses Reliance’s oil refining and petrochemicals operations.

Total expenses fell 22%, while Reliance’s overall revenue from operations slid 21% to 1.24 trillion rupees.

($1 = 73.0200 Indian rupees)