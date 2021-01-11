Relief Therapeutics says Zyesami to be included in COVID-19 clinical trial

ZURICH (Reuters) - Relief Therapeutics said its partner NeuroRx and the Quantum Leap Healthcare Collaborative signed an agreement to include Zyesami in the I-SPY COVID-19 clinical trial, a platform trial assessing multiple drugs for critically ill COVID-19 patients.

Zyesami will be included as one of the first drugs targeting respiratory failure in critically ill COVID-19 patients, Relief Therapeutics said in a statement on Monday.