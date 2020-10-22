CORRECTED-Relx points to hefty annual losses for exhibitions business

(Corrects second paragraph to show that company did not call predicted divisional growth rates “minimal”)

Oct 22 (Reuters) - European information business Relx Plc said on Thursday annual revenue could fall as much as 210 million pounds ($276.09 million) short of costs in its exhibitions business, as it suffered from coronavirus-driven halts in major events this year.

FTSE 100-listed Relx, which lost 117 million pounds through the division in the first half, said it expected modest growth in two of its other main businesses and growth of around 3%, or roughly half previously years, in its risk and analytics unit.