Information group Relx proposes 3% dividend hike

LONDON, Feb 11 (Reuters) - European information business provider Relx said it expected its three main divisions covering science, legal and risk to return to pre-COVID profit trends in 2021, enabling it to propose a 3% increase to the dividend.

The group reported adjusted operating profit of 2.1 billion pounds ($2.9 billion), down from last year’s 2.5 billion pounds but in line with forecasts. It said the outlook for its exhibitions arm remained uncertain.

Its exhibitions business posted an adjusted loss of 164 million pounds in 2020, compared with a profit of 331 million pounds the year before. ($1 = 0.7219 pounds) (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Michael Holden)