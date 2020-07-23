Company News
July 23, 2020

Relx half-year sales fall 10% as virus hits events arm

1 Min Read

July 23 (Reuters) - Relx said on Thursday its revenue fell 10% in the first half of 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic forced countries to halt public events and gatherings, hitting the European information group’s exhibitions arm.

Revenue fell to 3.50 billion pounds ($4.46 billion) for the six months ended June 30 from 3.89 billion pounds a year earlier, as growth in science, risk and legal units did not make up for the 71% slump in the exhibitions division.

$1 = 0.7846 pounds Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

