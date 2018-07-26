FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 26, 2018 / 6:14 AM / in 2 hours

Relx maintains revenue growth trajectory, reiterates outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - European information and analytics provider Relx reported a 4 percent rise in first-half underlying revenue, in line with its normal trajectory, and reiterated its full-year outlook for profit growth on Thursday.

The company, which creates digital analytics tools for professionals in law, accountancy and finance, said revenue grew to 3.7 billion pounds ($4.9 billion).

Previously known as Reed Elsevier, the group reported underlying adjusted operating profit up 6 percent. ($1 = 0.7577 pounds) (Reporting by Kate Holton, editing by James Davey)

