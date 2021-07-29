Relx sees 2021 growth ahead of historical trends

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - European information provider Relx said it expected underlying growth rates in revenue and profit to be slightly above historical trends in 2021 due to strong demand for its analytics and online identity checks.
The group said in recognition of the positive financial momentum it was announcing an increase in the interim dividend of 5% to 14.3p. Historical growth rates for revenue have been around 3-4%.
Reporting by Kate Holton Editing by William Schomberg
