Relx sees solid business growth continuing in 2019

LONDON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - European information and analytics provider Relx said business trends in the beginning of 2019 had continued in line with its 2018 performance as it reported an as-expected 4 percent rise in underlying revenue growth.

Relx, which creates digital analytics tools for professionals in law, accountancy and finance, said 2018 underlying revenue rose to 7.5 billion pounds ($9.8 billion)while adjusted earnings per share rose 7 percent to 84.7 pence, in line with forecasts.

“Key business trends in the early part of 2019 are consistent with 2018, and we are confident that, by continuing to execute on our strategy, we will deliver another year of underlying revenue, profit, and earnings growth in 2019,” Chief Executive Erik Engstrom said.