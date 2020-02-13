UPDATE 1-Relx: too soon to predict impact of coronavirus on events division

(Adds details)

LONDON, Feb 13 (Reuters) - European information group Relx said it was not yet clear how the outbreak of coronavirus would hit its events business in China or other regions.

Relx, which provides information for scientists, lawyers, doctors and the business community, also hosts more than 500 exhibitions in almost 30 countries through a division that makes up 16% of the group’s revenue.

The British company, which reported 2019 results in line with forecasts, said its exhibitions business had already been hit by a lack of venues in Japan around the time of the Olympics.

“The extent to which the novel coronavirus outbreak will impact our business in China, or other regions, remains uncertain,” it said.

Relx said the key business trends in the early part of 2020 were in line with last year as it reported organic revenue growth of 4%, in line with its recent average.

After completing a 600 million pound ($777 million) share buyback in 2019, it said it would complete a total of 400 million pounds in 2020. Chairman Anthony Habgood also announced his intention to retire.