March 26, 2018 / 1:55 AM / Updated 20 hours ago

U.S. gunmaker Remington files for bankruptcy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 25 (Reuters) - Remington Arms Co filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Sunday to carry out a debt-cutting deal with creditors amid mounting public pressure for greater gun control.

Remington, one of the largest U.S. makers of firearms, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in a Delaware court. bit.ly/2IS9hWH

It listed assets in the range of $500 million to $1 billion and liabilities in the range of $500 million and $1 billion. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru and Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
