Remington must face lawsuit over teen's shooting death - ruling

A federal judge has declined to dismiss a lawsuit against Remington Arms by a Montana mother and father who allege that their teenage son accidentally shot and killed himself because of defective triggers on Remington rifles that can fire without being pulled.

Remington had argued that Mark Teague’s death was unwitnessed and that his parents, Sharon and Randall Teague, could not allege that his particular rifle discharged on its own. U.S. District Judge Dana Christensen in Missoula, however, said on Thursday that even assuming there are gaps in the Teagues’ complaint, “common sense” is all that is needed to fill them.

