State attorneys generals urge reversal of gun safety settlement

A coalition of attorneys general have asked a federal appeals court to overturn the settlement of a class action that had accused gun manufacturer Remington Arms of producing flawed rifles that resulted in dozens of deaths.

The attorneys general of 14 states including New York, California and Illinois, submitted a joint amicus brief on Friday to the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit arguing the settlement agreement unfairly terminated valuable legal claims and left the public at ongoing risk of death or injury.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2tyXRS3