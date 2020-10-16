Big Law faces its next pandemic test with virtual first-year classes

Twenty-eight brand new lawyers will start their careers as first-year associates at Fenwick & West on Monday, logging on from their home offices due to the coronavirus pandemic.

For Fenwick, and for other firms that are welcoming remote first-year classes this fall, most of the technical obstacles of working from home were overcome months ago. The bigger challenge will be integrating and training a cohort of new colleagues whose practical experience is mostly limited to summer positions that were also virtual.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/37etG6E