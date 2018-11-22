Earnings Season
November 22, 2018 / 6:32 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Chinese thirst for cognac lifts Remy Cointreau H1 profits

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 22 (Reuters) - French spirits group Remy Cointreau posted a 10.1 percent rise in first-half like-for-like current operating profits, helped by robust demand for its premium cognac in China and by a tight rein on costs.

The maker of Remy Martin cognac, Cointreau liqueur and Mount Gay rum said it was keeping its forecast for growth in its 2018/2019 current operating profit at constant exchange rates.

Current operating profit for the six months to Sept. 30 reached 138 million euros ($157.25 million).

This compared with a company-compiled consensus of 19 analysts which forecast current operating profit of 135.1 million euros, and like-for-like growth of 10.3 percent.

$1 = 0.8776 euros Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.