Remy Cointreau eyes China and U.S.-led H2 rebound as H1 beats forecasts

PARIS, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Spirits group Remy Cointreau said on Thursday it had achieved better-than-expected first half profits despite the global COVID-19 pandemic, and predicted a strong recovery in the second half driven by China and the United States.

For the 2020/21 full year, the maker of Remy Martin cognac, Cointreau liqueur and Mount Gay rum forecast “positive” like-for-like current operating profit growth, following a 22% profit slump the previous year.

Group current operating profit for the six months to Sept. 30 reached 106.2 million euros ($126.6 million), marking a like-for-like decline of 22.5%, as cost controls helped to limit the profit decline.

This was better than a company-compiled consensus of 18 analysts which had forecast current operating profit of 101.1 million euros, down 26.1% on a like-for-like basis.