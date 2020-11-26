Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Healthcare

Remy Cointreau eyes China and U.S.-led H2 rebound as H1 beats forecasts

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Spirits group Remy Cointreau said on Thursday it had achieved better-than-expected first half profits despite the global COVID-19 pandemic, and predicted a strong recovery in the second half driven by China and the United States.

For the 2020/21 full year, the maker of Remy Martin cognac, Cointreau liqueur and Mount Gay rum forecast “positive” like-for-like current operating profit growth, following a 22% profit slump the previous year.

Group current operating profit for the six months to Sept. 30 reached 106.2 million euros ($126.6 million), marking a like-for-like decline of 22.5%, as cost controls helped to limit the profit decline.

This was better than a company-compiled consensus of 18 analysts which had forecast current operating profit of 101.1 million euros, down 26.1% on a like-for-like basis.

$1 = 0.8386 euros Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up