UPDATE 1-Remy Cointreau's Q1 sales growth curbed by impact of price increases

By Dominique Vidalon

PARIS, July 20 (Reuters) - French spirits group Remy Cointreau kept its full year profit growth goal on Friday, although sales growth slowed in the first quarter as price increases held back demand for its premium cognac in America and Europe.

The maker of Remy Martin cognac and Cointreau liquor said it expected the situation to normalize in the coming quarters, while demand remained strong in China during the first quarter.

Remy, which is accelerating a drive to sell higher-priced spirits to boost profit margins, kept its goal to grow current operating profits on a comparable basis in the current financial year.

Sales for the first quarter that ended in June reached 241.5 million euros ($281.7 million), representing like-for-like growth of 5.9 percent from last year - slightly above analysts’ expectations for 5.3 percent growth.

Revenues grew on a double-digit basis in China on a like-for-like basis, in the first quarter.

Sales of Remy Martin cognac, which make about 75 percent of group profits, rose 11.1 percent on a like-for-like basis thanks to “highly favorable trends in Greater China and sustained growth in Singapore, Australia and Japan,” said Remy.

Nevertheless, there was an overall slowdown in sales growth from the fourth quarter, when demand had been boosted by Chinese New Year festivities.

The end of distribution contracts for partner brands also weighed on sales in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region, masking a solid underlying performance elsewhere in Russia, Britain and Germany, added the company.

Last month Remy’s finance chief Luca Marotta said he was “OK” with the market consensus for 12-13 percent growth in current operating profit for the financial year that started on April 1.

Remy has been focusing on selling spirits priced at $50 a bottle or more, as part of a strategy that has benefited from a rebound in Chinese demand.

Its strategy has differed from that of rival Pernod Ricard , which has launched less expensive brands in China.

Remy shares have one of the most expensive ratings in the sector, trading at 40 times on their 12-month forward earnings (P/E), compared to P/E ratios of 21 for Pernod and 25 for Diageo .