Renault ready to be part of a European batteries project-chairman

PARIS, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Renault is ready to be part of a European batteries project provided it makes economic sense to do so, the French carmaker’s chairman said on Wednesday.

“We’re all for it (...) it’s just a question of getting around a table to try and figure out a viable economic plan. It has to make economic sense”, Jean-Dominique Senard said during a hearing in the French parliament.

France and Germany in April initiated a first European battery cell consortium, including carmaker PSA with its German subsidiary Opel, and French battery maker Saft.

Germany said last month that European states were discussing the creation of a second European battery cell production consortium, which, on the German side, could involve BMW , BASF, Varta and BMZ.

A European battery summit is scheduled for Thursday in Brussels. (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Writing by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Christian Lowe)

