PARIS, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Renault and Chinese partner Brilliance outlined plans to launch seven new minivans and delivery vehicles in China, where growth in commercial van sales is expected to remain relatively robust.

A Renault-Brilliance joint venture announced last year will roll out three new electric delivery van models within the next two years, the companies said on Tuesday after signing a cooperation agreement in Paris. (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)