PARIS, Oct 11 (Reuters) - French government wants the Renault-Nissan alliance to enter a new phase and supports Renault’s chairman Jean-Dominique Senard, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Friday.

Le Maire also said the French state has a role to help to define Renault’s industrial strategy but that it is not involved in governance issues. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Writing by Matthieu Protard; editing by David Evans)