Auto & Truck Manufacturers
June 19, 2020 / 2:42 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

Incoming Renault CEO flags turnaround challenge

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 19 (Reuters) - Renault’s incoming Chief Executive Luca de Meo said on Friday he was conscious the French carmaker faced many problems, but added he was confident the group could end up becoming a positive turnaround story.

De Meo, addressing investors at the firm’s annual shareholder meeting before taking up his new job on July 1, said he shared a “sense of urgency” with teams at Renault to deliver on its new strategy and restructuring.

“I’m very conscious of the company’s difficulties,” said De Meo, a former Volkswagen executive, adding he had been keen to join the company for the challenge. (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume and Sarah White Editing by Mathieu Rosemain)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below