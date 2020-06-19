Incoming Renault CEO flags turnaround challenge

PARIS, June 19 (Reuters) - Renault’s incoming Chief Executive Luca de Meo said on Friday he was conscious the French carmaker faced many problems, but added he was confident the group could end up becoming a positive turnaround story.

De Meo, addressing investors at the firm’s annual shareholder meeting before taking up his new job on July 1, said he shared a “sense of urgency” with teams at Renault to deliver on its new strategy and restructuring.

“I’m very conscious of the company’s difficulties,” said De Meo, a former Volkswagen executive, adding he had been keen to join the company for the challenge. (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume and Sarah White Editing by Mathieu Rosemain)