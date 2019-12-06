Auto & Truck Manufacturers
December 6, 2019 / 6:58 AM / Updated an hour ago

MEDIA-French Alstom CEO approached to head Renault - France's BFM Business

1 Min Read

** French transport infrastructure group Alstom SA’s Chief Executive Officer Henri Poupart-Lafarge has been approached a few weeks ago to be the next CEO of carmaker Renault, France’s BFM Business website reported on Friday.

** Renault will hold a board meeting on Tuesday to work on the appointement of the next CEO, following ousting of former CEO Thierry Bollore in October, the BFM Business report added.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy (Reporting by Paris Newsroom; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
