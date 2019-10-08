Company News
October 8, 2019 / 7:15 PM / Updated 8 minutes ago

MEDIA-Renault chairman to ask board soon to start CEO search -Le Figaro

1 Min Read

** Renault Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard will soon ask the French carmaker’s board to look for a successor to current CEO Thierry Bollore, Le Figaro reports, citing sources.

** Nissan Motor Co named the head of its Chinese business as its next CEO on Tuesday, picking an executive known for close ties to top shareholder Renault and for a frank, straight-talking manner that has marked him as an outsider.

**

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Paris Newsroom; Editing by Dan Grebler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below