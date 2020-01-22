French anti-corruption agency running checks on Renault

PARIS, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Renault said on Wednesday that France’s anti-corruption agency AFA was carrying out checks at the firm, confirming a report in French magazine Challenges, although a source at the carmaker added that the inspection was a routine matter.

Challenges did not detail what the inspection was about.

One of the remits of the anti-corruption agency is to ensure that French regulations from 2016 aimed at improving financial transparency are being implemented correctly. Other firms have been targeted by routine checks into internal procedures too. (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume, Sarah White; Editing by Geert De Clercq)