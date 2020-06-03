Renault finalises 5 billion euros credit facility with French state

PARIS, June 3 (Reuters) - Carmaker Renault finalised on Wednesday a 5 billion euros ($5.60 billion) credit facility with the French government, strengthening Renault’s finances in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic which has ravaged the autos industry.

Renault said that the new credit facility carried a guarantee from the French state - which owns a 15% stake in Renault - of up to 90% of the total amount borrowed.

Banks BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole, HSBC France, Natixis and SocGen were involved in the new Renault credit deal.