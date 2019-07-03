Police search Renault's HQ near Paris

PARIS, July 3 (Reuters) - Police are carrying out a search at Renault’s corporate headquarters in Boulogne-Billancourt, said Renault on Wednesday, adding it would not comment further on the nature of the search.

L’Express magazine had reported earlier on Wednesday that the search was being carried out in relation to an ongoing investigation into ex-Renault boss Carlos Ghosn, who faces charges of misconduct. Ghosn has denied any wrongdoing. (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta/Bertrand Boucey)