Renault and U.S. group Plug Power launch 'Hyvia' hydrogen power venture

PARIS, June 3 (Reuters) - French carmaker Renault and U.S. hydrogen specialist Plug Power launched on Thursday their ‘Hyvia’ joint venture to develop hydrogen-powered light commercial vehicles (LCV).

The new venture will be equally owned by the two companies, said Renault and Plug Power in a joint statement on Thursday.

The joint venture will be chaired by David Holderbach, who the companies said has over 20 years of experience in strategic, product and international sales at the Renault. (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Writing by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)