Italy's Di Maio says in touch with FCA over Renault, hopes deal will boost jobs

MILAN, June 3 (Reuters) - Italy’s industry minister said on Monday he was in contact with Fiat Chrysler over a proposed merger with French rival Renault, and hoped the deal could boost investments and create jobs.

“We take for granted that workers are safe and that, if anything, by confirming and strengthening planned investments on Italian plants, there will be more jobs in the future,” Luigi Di Maio, who is also deputy prime minister, said in a Facebook post.

5-Star leader Di Maio added the government was monitoring the FCA-Renault deal, echoing similar remarks earlier on Monday by Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.