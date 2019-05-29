Bonds News
May 29, 2019 / 12:16 PM / Updated an hour ago

French state wants balanced shareholding in Renault/Fiat deal

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 29 (Reuters) - The French state will seek guarantees for a balance between France and Italy in the future shareholders’ pact sealed under a proposed merger between carmakers Renault and Fiat Chrysler, a government spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

“The French state, which is Renault’s shareholder, will have certain demands such as not closing French industrial plants but also about a balance in the shareholders’ pact that will eventually be inked,” said spokeswoman Sibeth Ndiaye. (Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey, Elizabeth Pineau; Writing by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
