PSA's shares rise as Fiat Chrysler withdraws merger offer for Renault

PARIS, June 6 (Reuters) - Shares in Peugeot-carmaker PSA rose on Thursday, as analysts examined the possibility that Fiat Chrysler (FCA) might turn back to PSA after FCA withdraw a merger offer for Renault.

PSA shares were up 1.5% by 0740 GMT, in sharp contrast to Renault whose shares slumped 6.6% while FCA’s shares also fell in Milan. French state bank BPIfrance has a 12.2% stake in PSA’s share capital.

“Both parties have acknowledged the need for scale or M&A and may pursue other opportunities. If Nissan was an obstacle (to an FCA-Renault deal) PSA-FCA discussions could resume,” wrote brokerage Jefferies. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Mark Potter)

