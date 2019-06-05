Fiat Chrysler withdraws merger offer for Renault

PARIS/MILAN June 6 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler said on Wednesday it was withdrawing its $35 billion merger offer for Renault.

A source close to the French carmaker’s board said FCA took the decision after France sought to delay a decision on the deal.

Renault directors failed to reach a verdict on FCA’s May 27 merger proposal at a board meeting that ran late into Wednesday night, the company said.

The board was “unable to take a decision due to the request expressed by the representatives of the French state to postpone the vote to a later meeting”, Renault said in a statement. (Reporting by Laurence Frost Editing by Bill Rigby)