Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 5, 2019 / 11:07 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Fiat Chrysler withdraws merger offer for Renault

1 Min Read

PARIS/MILAN June 6 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler said on Wednesday it was withdrawing its $35 billion merger offer for Renault.

A source close to the French carmaker’s board said FCA took the decision after France sought to delay a decision on the deal.

Renault directors failed to reach a verdict on FCA’s May 27 merger proposal at a board meeting that ran late into Wednesday night, the company said.

The board was “unable to take a decision due to the request expressed by the representatives of the French state to postpone the vote to a later meeting”, Renault said in a statement. (Reporting by Laurence Frost Editing by Bill Rigby)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below