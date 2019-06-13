Mergers & Acquisitions - Asias
June 13, 2019 / 7:03 AM / Updated an hour ago

France's Le Maire says he will meet Renault chairman on Thursday

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 13 (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Thursday he would meet Renault chairman Jean-Dominique Senard later in the day and reiterated that a merger with Fiat Chrysler remained an interesting option for Renault.

“It remains an interesting opportunity,” Le Maire told franceinfo radio, a week after Fiat Chrysler withdrew its proposal for a $35 billion merger.

The French state is the biggest shareholder in Renault. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Richard Lough)

