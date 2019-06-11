Hot Stocks
June 11, 2019 / 7:05 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Renault/Fiat case "is not closed" - French Transport Minister

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 11 (Reuters) - The situation regarding plans to merge Renault and Italian rival Fiat Chrsyler “is not closed”, said France’s transport minister, adding to a chorus of French ministers hoping that the deal could be revived.

Asked if the talks between the two companies were over, transport minister Elisabeth Borne told BFM TV: “I think it is not closed.”

Borne’s comments follow similar remarks by French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, who said last week that he felt a Renault/Fiat merger remained a “good opportunity.” (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Mathieu Rosemain)

