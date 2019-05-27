FCA, Renault deal could take more than one year to be finalised - CEO to employees

MILAN, May 27 (Reuters) - It could take more than one year for Fiat Chrysler and Renault to finalise a proposed merger of the two companies, FCA group’s chief executive told employees on Monday in a letter seen by Reuters.

Fiat Chrysler has made a “transformative” merger proposal to its French rival, the Italian-American carmaker said earlier on Monday, in a deal that would create a new third-ranked global manufacturer.

“If this merger proceeds, the creation of a new company could require more than a year,” Mike Manley said.