Nissan says Renault-Nissan-M'bishi Motors has no plans to change cross-shareholding ratio

TOKYO, March 8 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co said on Thursday the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Motors alliance had no plans to change cross-shareholding ratios of its member companies, after Reuters reported that it was in talks with Renault over a closer tie-up.

Any discussion about a share transaction involving Renault, Nissan or the French state is speculation, a Nissan official said, echoing earlier statements made by a Renault-Nissan spokesman.

Reuters reported on Wednesday that the French and Japanese automakers were discussing plans in which Nissan would acquire the bulk of the French state’s 15 percent Renault holding.

The carmakers are in talks with government officials over proposals by Renault-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn that would see Paris give up influence at Renault and the French carmaker relinquish control over Nissan, people close to the matter told Reuters.

Nissan shares were up 1.4 percent while the Nikkei was up 0.78 percent at 0025GMT. Renault shares had closed up around 5.6 percent at 94.44 euros.

(Reporting by Minami Funakoshi Editing by Stephen Coates)