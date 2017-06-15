Renault-Nissan alliance has no plans for bonus scheme - Ghosn

PARIS, June 15 (Reuters) - Renault-Nissan has no current plans to introduce an additional bonus scheme for executives at the carmaking alliance, Chairman Carlos Ghosn said on Thursday.

Ghosn made the comments at Renault's annual shareholder meeting after Reuters reported that alliance bankers had drawn up plans designed to channel millions of euros in additional, undisclosed bonuses to Ghosn and other managers via a specially created service company.

"This is the document of a consultant who came to make a certain number of proposals," Ghosn said. "We are open to proposals, but that doesn't mean when we listen to an idea that we are going to put it into practice."

The bonus proposal has not been put to the Renault board or executive committee, Ghosn said, adding that no decision was expected soon on the proposed scheme. (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Edmund Blair)